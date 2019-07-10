Kick off the weekend by watching the Edmonton Stingers host the Guelph Nighthawks at the Edmonton Expo Centre on July 11 at 7 p.m. It’s their last home game of the month.

The 35th annual Edmonton International Street Performers Festival continues throughout this week, until July 14. Find activities and shows for all ages in the 104 Street block in Old Strathcona.

The Prospects face off against the Melville Millionaires, from Saskatchewan, in back-to-back-to-back games July 12-14. Games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. at the RE/MAX Field.

Nearly 120 local creatives will set up shop on Leduc’s Main Street on Saturday, July 13, to sell their original artwork and handmade goods. The free event runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday, Africanival will be sharing and celebrating African cultures with spoken work, live music, a gospel competition, a fashion show and more. The event will be held at MacEwan University.

Or, join the “largest Latino event in Canada” at the Edmonton Carnaval. The event promises an opportunity to connect Latin and Canadian culture with art, music, food and more. Entrance is free for all ages at the Alberta Avenue Community League.

An outdoor screening of Pokémon Detective Pikachu starts at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday at the South Terwillegar Spray Park. Bring your own seating, popcorn—and bug spray.

Among the featured artists at this classical music festival are percussionist/timpanist Timothy Borton, violinist and composer Alissa Cheung, and violinist Edwald Cheung. The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Winspear Centre.

The Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin will host NASCAR super stocks and super trucks, thunder cars, and Northern Alberta Mini Stocks on July 13. Gates open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 6 p.m.

Join—or watch—the “Grand Parade of Multiples and the Creative Arts” at Twinfest 2019 on July 13. The event is also promising a petting zoo, art workshops, music, car shows and street performers.

The alternative rock band is in Edmonton for one night only, performing at the Edmonton EXPO Centre on July 13.

No twin? No problem. Grab your best canine friend and head to the Dog City Festival on Saturday. The festival is attempting to set a world record for the largest outdoor dog yoga class at 11:30 a.m.—but will also host a best-dressed dog contest, a flying disc dog show, music, and catering by Northern chicken, Prairie Catering and Sandwich & Sons.

Catch Two Gentlemen of Verona on even dates and matinees, and The Winter’s Tale on odd dates between June 18 and July 14. The festival is returning to the Heritage Amphitheatre in Hawrelak Park for its 30th year.

The Royal Alberta Museum is hosting a Vikings Day on Saturday. For regular museum admission, join the crafts, games and "epic battles." Beware: Odin's Ravens Vikings (re-enactors) are expected to invade.

Guru Randhawa and Kanika Kapoor will perform at the River Cree Resort and Casino. Tickets are available for those 18 years and older starting at $52.50.

This event continues from July 4 to 20. Acts and locations change every night, so be sure to check the schedule in advance.