

CTV News Edmonton





It's another packed summer weekend in Edmonton with plenty of outdoor options to keep you and your family busy.

Edmonton Fringe Festival

The popular Old Strathcona drama festival is back for its 38th year. What began as North America’s first and largest fringe is now even bigger, with 258 indoor shows in 50 venues, including one performance featuring noted improv star Colin Mochrie.

Outdoor movie night

There are a few options for anyone looking to catch a flick under the stars. In Spruce Grove, you can gather in Central Park tonight for a showing of fantasy-adventure film Missing Link. Tomorrow, the Terwillegar Community League is hosting a showing of Avengers: Endgame Saturday night starting at 9 p.m.

Eat at Jolibee

The popular Philippines-based fast-food restaurant opened Friday morning to huge crowds in Edmonton. It's the only Canadian location west of Winnipeg and is expected to draw fans from across the prairies.

Teddy bear picnic (with trains)

Hosted by the Alberta Railway Museum on both Saturday and Sunday, the museum is devoting all proceeds from child admissions to the Make A Wish Foundation. Children between the ages of 3 and 12 who bring or buy a teddy bear will receive a free train ride.

Canadian Derby

For the first time in decades, one of Canada's oldest horse races has a new home. The $250,000 race is set for Sunday at Century Mile Racetrack and features some of the top jockeys and thoroughbreds from across Western Canada.

Edmonton Rock Music Festival

Hawrelak Park will be alive with the sounds of rock 'n' roll Friday and Saturday as it hosts the Edmonton Rock Music Festival. You can catch the likes of RadioActive, Sloan, the Odds, Wide Mouth Mason and Rick Springfield.