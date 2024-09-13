EDMONTON
Edmonton

    What to do in Edmonton this weekend

    Edmonton Oktoberfest 2024
    This is what's going on in Edmonton this weekend. 

     

    Kaleido Family Arts Festival

    Discover and celebrate art in Alberta Avenue this weekend at this event put on by the charity Arts on the Ave

    Where: Alberta Avenue Arts District

    When: Sept. 13-15

    Admission: Free

     

    Oktoberfest

    Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend. Enjoy food, music and more from Germany. 

    Where: Ice District Fan Park

    When: Sept. 12-28

    Admission: $37

     

    Asiafest 2024

    The Taste of Asia YEG Night Market is back for a third year with a new name. Organizers say more than 60 food vendors, artisans and performers will be there. 

    Where: Currents of Windermere

    When: Sept. 13-15

    Admission: Free

     

    Barrel Fest

    This one-day event features barrel-fermented and barrel-aged beer from 18 breweries across Canada, according to organizer Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company. 

    Where: Ritchie Park

    When: 1-6 p.m. Sept. 14

    Admission: $38 entry plus $4/100ml pour

     

    Canadian Country Music Association Awards

    Attend the biggest country music event in the country

    Where: Rogers Place

    When: Sept. 14

    Admission: Tickets start at $51

