What to do in Edmonton this weekend

This is what's going on in Edmonton this weekend.

Kaleido Family Arts Festival

Discover and celebrate art in Alberta Avenue this weekend at this event put on by the charity Arts on the Ave.

Where: Alberta Avenue Arts District

When: Sept. 13-15

Admission: Free

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend. Enjoy food, music and more from Germany.

Where: Ice District Fan Park

When: Sept. 12-28

Admission: $37

Asiafest 2024

The Taste of Asia YEG Night Market is back for a third year with a new name. Organizers say more than 60 food vendors, artisans and performers will be there.

Where: Currents of Windermere

When: Sept. 13-15

Admission: Free

Barrel Fest

This one-day event features barrel-fermented and barrel-aged beer from 18 breweries across Canada, according to organizer Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company.

Where: Ritchie Park

When: 1-6 p.m. Sept. 14

Admission: $38 entry plus $4/100ml pour

Canadian Country Music Association Awards

Attend the biggest country music event in the country.

Where: Rogers Place

When: Sept. 14

Admission: Tickets start at $51