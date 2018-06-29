There are many Canada Day festivities across the city and the majority of activities are free.

Canada Day Fireworks Finale

When: 11 p.m.

Where: There are several locations that provide a terrific view of the light show, including:

Alberta Legislature Grounds

Victoria Park

Government House Park

Ezio Faraone Park

RE/MAX Field for those attending the Edmonton Prospects game

Viewing locatons only accessible by foot:

River Valley Road, Walterdale Hill Road and Queen Elizabeth Park Road

109 Street (between Saskatchewan Drive and the High Level Bridge)

Pedestrian access is unavailable in Kinsmen Park – this includes all trail access to Kinsmen Park starting at 8 p.m. on July 1 – Walterdale Hill, and the High Level and Menzies Bridges after road closure are in effect. Kinsmen playground and picnic areas are closed on Canada Day.

Canada Day Pancake Breakfast

When: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Alberta Legislature South Grounds

Cost: Free

Canada Day at the Alberta Legislature

Thousands of people celebrate Canada Day at the legislature, where there are activities for people of all ages.

When: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Edmonton Valley Zoo

It’s a double birthday bash as the zoo celebrates the country’s big day as well as its own. There will be a scavenger hunt, live music and sweet treats for the occasion.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m,

Cost: Regular admission

Muttart Conservatory

Be one of the first visitors to check out the new feature pyramid, “Lost in Space.” There will also be live music, wood carving demonstrations and other family-friendly activities.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Regular admission

Outdoor Pools and Spray Parks

City of Edmonton outdoor pools are offering free admission for the entire 2018 season. Splash away the day at one of the City’s outdoor pools or water play sites.

Mill Woods Canada Day Celebration

There are free family activities at Mill Woods Park all day, including hayrides, a petting zoo, carnival games, live music and a fireworks display. For road closure details, visit the traffic disruptions map (hyperlink).

When: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Works Art & Design Festival

Channel your creative side and take part in an art-making project with a special focus on Canada animals. If you don’t want to get your hands dirty, there are several art installations to take in.

When: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Capital Plaza at the Legislature Grounds

Cost: By donation

Chinatown Night Market

Be dazzled by cultural performances, and check out the craft and trinket sales, and BBQ.

When: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Wong’s Benevolent Association (96 Street, from 102 Avenue to 103 Avenue)

Cost: Free

Art Gallery of Alberta

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free!

Sand on Whyte

Sand carving artists create magical sculptures that tell Canada’s story.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Whyte Avenue and Gateway Blvd

Cost: By donation

Blues on Whyte Block Party

Blues on Whyte is taking over McIntyre Park and a portion of Whyte Avenue will be closed to make room for the block party. There will be three stages featuring seven bands.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: Free; cover charge for beer garden is $5

Shakespeare in the Park

Be prepared to laugh in Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Error,” which will be playing on Canada Day. To learn more about Freewill Shakespeare and the festival, click here.

When: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: Pay what you will

Getting to and from Canada Day festivities

Edmontonians are advised to leave extra time to travel to and from their destination.

Expect traffic delays up to two hours before and after the fireworks display.

There will be limited parking available near many of the event locations, people are encouraged to take alternate modes of transportation, including transit, bicycle, or walk.

Edmonton Transit will be offering regular Sunday schedules and offer a special fireworks special.

For a complete list of road closures, parking restrictions and ETS service, click here.