EDMONTON -- Edmonton Fire Rescue Services issued a public warning Wednesday amidst the scorching temperatures.

With temperatures expected to reach 29 C, officers remind Edmontonians to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle – even with the air conditioning on.

Rescue Services say to call the emergency line only when the pet is in distress.

Signs of distress include:

• Excessive panting

• Tired behaviour

• Non-responsive

• Dark pink/purple tongue

• Actively trying to escape

For non-emergencies or when a pet appears to not be in distress, call Animal Care Control at 311. For emergencies call 911.