Advertisement
What to do when you see an unattended pet or child during a heat wave
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 1:53PM MDT
Hot sun
Share:
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Fire Rescue Services issued a public warning Wednesday amidst the scorching temperatures.
With temperatures expected to reach 29 C, officers remind Edmontonians to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle – even with the air conditioning on.
Rescue Services say to call the emergency line only when the pet is in distress.
Signs of distress include:
• Excessive panting
• Tired behaviour
• Non-responsive
• Dark pink/purple tongue
• Actively trying to escape
For non-emergencies or when a pet appears to not be in distress, call Animal Care Control at 311. For emergencies call 911.