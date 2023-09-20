What we know about the anti-LGBTQ2S+ protest, counter-protest in Edmonton and across Canada on Wednesday
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests are happening in Edmonton and across Canada on Wednesday.
There will also be counter-protests against the "1MillionMarch4Children," a group "standing together against gender ideology in schools."
The group claims schools are exposing children to inappropriate content regarding gender identity and sexuality.
Protesters in Edmonton will gather outside the Alberta Teachers' Association building on 142 Street and 110 Avenue Wednesday morning, according to the 1MillionMarch4Children.
A counter-protest organized by United Change Edmonton plans to meet Wednesday morning and walk to the site of the protest.
North Glenora's community league, a neighbourhood in close proximity to the protest, also denounced the anti-LGBTQ2S+ protest and said it's been in touch with the city and police.
The Edmonton Police Service confirmed to CTV News Edmonton it will monitor the protest to ensure safety and mitigate traffic delays.
"While police officers are sworn to uphold the Criminal Code, they are also sworn to uphold the rights of Canadians that are enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. Upholding both sets of laws can be a delicate task, but the EPS always works to ensure that a balance is struck," EPS said in an email.
"The EPS takes hate-motivated crimes and incidents seriously, and supports our community’s right to live free from hate. Should offensive symbols appear and/or hate-related incidents take place during an event or protest, police will investigate whether the incident meets the threshold of the hate provisions laid out in the Criminal Code of Canada and will lay charges where appropriate. In these situations, officers will seek legal advice and consult with the EPS Hate Crimes Unit to determine whether charges are possible."
'DESIGNED TO DIVIDE US'
Premier Danielle Smith posted on social media Wednesday. In a tweet, she asked all protestors to "exercise their right of free speech peacefully."
Other public figures have condemned the anti-LGBTQ2S+ protest.
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi expressed his concern on social media Tuesday.
"The protest taking place tomorrow, guised as protecting our children, will actually cause tremendous harm to our 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, their families, and allies," Sohi said in a tweet.
"These views are not reflective of Edmonton’s values of diversity, inclusivity, compassion, and understanding."
Wednesday, Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley issued a statement about the "1MillionMarch4Children" demonstration.
“The protests being held today are designed to divide us, to spread misinformation and to stoke fear for political gain," Notley said in the statement. "They target the most vulnerable among us, our kids.
“They seek to divide us and spread fear when we should be embracing love and compassion."
"To the queer and trans kids being targeted by today’s protests, I say this — you are not alone," the statement continued. "You are loved and there are so many Albertans standing shoulder-to-shoulder with you against hate, today and every day.”
Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, also issued a statement on the anti-LGBTQ2S+ protest.
"Danielle Smith mandated her Minister of Arts, Culture, and Status of Women to 'continuing to support and engage with members of Alberta’s Francophone and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.' But, there's been nothing but silence from the UCP," his statement read.
"Many of us from the Alberta labour movement will proudly stand shoulder to shoulder with our fellow Canadians from coast to coast to coast to send the message that our schools should be safe places for all kids, regardless of their sexual orientation or their gender identity," it continued.
More details to come...
With files from the Canadian Press
Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
