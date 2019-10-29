EDMONTON - As Alberta prepares to release details on its new climate plan today, critics are wondering about funding cuts to environmental monitoring and greenhouse gas management.

Marlin Schmidt, New Democrat environment critic, says the budget means there will be diminished capacity to deal with climate change.

Departmental business plans indicate the office of science and monitoring within Alberta Environment is to take a five per cent cut next year, to just under $74 million.

But the UCP government says science and environmental monitoring funding is in place.

Today's plan will not contain a carbon tax.

But it is expected to impose a levy on large industrial emitters for every tonne of carbon that exceeds a regulatory benchmark.