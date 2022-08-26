What you need to know about COVID-19 protocols at schools in the Edmonton area

As parents prepare to send children back to school next week, here’s what to expect for COVID-19 protocols from your school division.

EDMONTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Masking will be a personal decision for students and staff. Students and staff must provide their own masks.

Schools will promote hand hygiene, encouraging students to stay home when sick, and continue cleaning and disinfecting.

All classrooms will have portable HEPA filtration systems, and schools will have extended runtime of ventilation systems before and after school.

Schools will also have designated sick rooms for students who show signs of illness at schools.

EDMONTON CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Masking will be optional at school or on the yellow bus.

Anyone who is feeling unwell is encouraged not to come to school.

Students will be encouraged to wash and sanitize their hands regularly.

ASHRAE recommended MERV 13 filters have been installed in all schools and sites.

Officials will report to Alberta Health Services when there is a school-wide absentee rate of 10 per cent or more.

ST. ALBERT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Schools will be provided with masks for those who want to wear them.

Students will be encouraged to sanitize and wash their hands regularly.

Families are encouraged to keep sick children home and follow AHS guidelines if they test positive for COVID-19.

Officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, but self-reported case numbers will not be shared.

GREATER ST. ALBERT CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Mask wearing is optional. Schools with a remaining mask supply may provide them, otherwise students and staff must provide their own masks.

Funding for increased cleaning protocols will remain.

Hand hygiene will be promoted, and sanitizer provided in high traffic locations.

Students showing signs of illness should stay home. Parents of students exhibiting symptoms at school will be expected to pick up their child.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to follow provincial recommendations for isolation.

If a school has an absentee rate of more than 10 per cent it will be reported to AHS.

Extracurricular activities and field trips will run as usual, and schools are open to volunteers and spectators.

ELK ISLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Masks will be available for use while supplies last.

Staff and students should continue to stay home when sick or with symptoms.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should follow the province’s isolation guidelines.

New and safer cleaning and disinfection products will be introduced to schools this year. They will be readily available, along with hand sanitizer, for use in classrooms and work area.

EIPS will continue to keep staff and families advised of any changes in protocol.

ELK ISLAND CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Masks are welcome but not required. Students and staff must bring their own masks.

Schools will continue to follow Alberta Health recommendations.

Parents are encouraged to keep sick children home, and any student who tests positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to follow Alberta Health recommendations for quarantining and masking.

An enhanced custodial plan is in place to ensure schools remain cleaned and sanitized.

BLACK GOLD SCHOOL DIVISION

Students and staff are encouraged to practice good hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

High touch surface disinfecting will continue in schools.

Masking is a personal choice for students, staff and parents.

Anyone who is sick is encouraged to stay home. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should follow provincial guidelines around isolating.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Schools, Parkland School Division, and Evergreen Catholic Schools, but did not receive a response.