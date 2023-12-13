EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • What you need to know about COVID-19 rapid tests and their expiry dates

    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

    A supply of COVID-19 test kits handed out in Alberta in 2021 will expire in early 2024.

    The expiry dates are specific to each product, with some expiring in January and others in March, an Alberta Health spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

    Expired rapid tests should not be used, officials said.

    "If it expired we highly recommend you not use it because it’s not going to give you an accurate result," pharmacist Veeral Patel told CTV News Edmonton.

    In an email to CTV News Edmonton, test maker BTNX wrote that expired tests give false or invalid results and not to use saline eye drops or distilled water to replace a kit's evaporate solution.

    Alberta Blue Cross told pharmacies in November 2023 that a large supply of tests is still available. To find where rapid tests are available in Alberta, click here.

    The federal government, which supplied kits to provinces, has an inventory that does not expire until late 2024 and does not plan to get more tests after that.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NFL legend Tom Brady throws Expos fans into what ifs

    Montreal Expos fans were given more to dream about this week when NFL superstar Tom Brady, who was drafted by the team nearly two decades ago, posted an ad featuring him in an alternate scenario as a baseball player.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News