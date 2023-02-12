Wheelchair curler hosts try-it session to help share skills and build community

A Team Alberta wheelchair curler competing at nationals next month helped youth try their hand at adaptive curling on Sunday afternoon.

Almost two dozen people got the chance to try stick or wheelchair curling and learn the basics of adaptive sports from two-time Alberta provincial silver medalist Emma Nagel.

Last summer, Nagel earned the Curling Canada "For the Love of Curling" scholarship, recognizing her curling talent and work to include more people in the sport.

Nagel was joined by others from the Edmonton Rocks Curling Club at the Sherwood Park Curling Club for the sessions to raise money for future scholarship recipients.

The pair of adaptive sports follow the same rules as traditional curling, but no sweeping is allowed.

People try their hand at adaptive curling on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).

"The concepts are the same," Nagel told CTV News Edmonton. "You have to get the right weight, the right aim and the right push."

Rocks can be thrown by hand while leaning from the side of a wheelchair or pushed by a delivery stick.

"It's so important for youth to come out and try these sports to get involved in the community and have fun," she added. "A lot of these kids don't feel like they belong in this community or anything just because they are different.

"They might have different abilities, but they are all the same in a way. With this, they are able to come out here and try it and get to know people and feel welcomed."