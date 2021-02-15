EDMONTON -- Captain Blake Wheeler's goal early in the third proved to be the winner as the Winnipeg Jets held on for a 6-5 road victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Wheeler's fifth goal of the season at 6:22 of the third put Winnipeg ahead after Edmonton rallied from a 4-1 deficit to the the score 5-5. The Jets (9-5-1) got back into the win column after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Helleybuck improved to 9-1-1 in his last 11 starts versus Edmonton, which outshot the Jets 45-24. Hellebuyck came up big on Oilers captain Connor McDavid with a minute to play and the goaltender on the bench.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg while Kyle Connor, Mason Appleton, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault also scored.

Alex Chiasson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins both scored twice for Edmonton (9-8-0), which lost for the first time in four games. Kailer Yamamoto had the other.

Winnipeg improved to 2-1 against Edmonton this season. The two teams meet again Wednesday night.