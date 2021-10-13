'When I took the bike I had a big cry': Edmonton father installs ghost bike for son 34 years later

Clayton Sauvé installs roadside memorial for his son Ben Sauvé 34 years later. Clayton Sauvé installs roadside memorial for his son Ben Sauvé 34 years later.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener