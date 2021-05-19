EDMONTON -- Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will join Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for an announcement at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The education minister could announce a return to in-person learning for Alberta's K-12 students next week.

A day earlier, her department said it was still "committed to a safe return" on May 25, but that it was monitoring the situation and would make adjustments "as needed."

"We recognize the importance of resuming in-person learning as soon as it is possible. We are confident students will return back to their classrooms to finish the school year," read a statement from Nicole Sparrow, LaGrange's press secretary.

That afternoon, Hinshaw said she was comfortable -- "Absolutely, yes." -- with her children returning to schools in a week.

And during a Facebook Live session that evening, Premier Jason Kenney said he anticipates schools will reopen in most parts of the province next week.

Kenney also said he expects students will no longer need to wear masks in class by the beginning of next school year.

K-6 students in Alberta shifted to online learning on May 7, while students from Grade 7 – 12 have been learning online in some COVID-19 hot spots since April 20.

Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers' Association, expressed concern on Tuesday afternoon over the possible return to in-class learning next week and the government's handling of schools in the province throughout the pandemic.

A statement from ATA President Jason Schilling on next week's return to school. #abed #ableg #COVID19AB pic.twitter.com/PPF9N5RlMG — Alberta Teachers Association (@albertateachers) May 18, 2021

LaGrange's announcement will be carried live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.