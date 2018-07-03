Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Whitecourt RCMP trying to find suspect near Hwy 43
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 2:10PM MDT
Police in Whitecourt are trying to track down a suspect near a rest stop on Highway 43, and asking drivers to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP said just before 2 p.m., officers were at a rest stop, on the highway westbound near Chickadee Creek.
Police said the area was contained as police searched for a suspect who had fled from officers, and there was a large police presence in the area.
Few initial details were available on the incident. Major delays had been reported on the highway as a result, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
More to come…