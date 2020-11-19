EDMONTON -- Police closed a section of Whitemud Drive Thursday morning after what they are calling a "traffic incident."

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is involved.

ASIRT is called in when serious injury or death may have been caused by police action.

The road was closed from 34 Street to Anthony Henday Drive. Police reopened Whitemud Drive at around 6 a.m. but remain on the scene.

Southbound traffic on 17 Street is also blocked and there is a second crime scene at 17 Street and Anthony Henday Drive.

Edmonton police said the eastbound lanes of the Whitemud will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.