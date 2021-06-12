Advertisement
Whitemud Drive westbound between 66 Street and 91 Street closed: police
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 11:28AM MDT
Collision investigators can be seen as Whitemud Drive westbound lanes between 66 Street and 91 Street are reduced to one lane (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch)
EDMONTON -- Police have closed a portion of Whitemud Drive in south Edmonton to investigate a single-vehicle collision.
Westbound lanes between 66 Street and 91 Street are closed while police respond to the collision.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.
No details were provided about if there are any injuries.
Police say more updates will be given as information becomes available.
More to come…
