EDMONTON -- All Western Hockey League (WHL) players, coaches, operations staff, and team personnel will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The hockey league made the vaccine mandate announcement Monday evening in a press release.

All staff and players will require to be vaccinated 14 days prior to the start of the WHL regular season, scheduled to begin Oct. 1.

The vaccine mandate will also apply to all league officials, including referees, penalty box attendants, and timekeepers.

“The health and safety of our players and staff continues to be the number one priority for the WHL,” said Ron Robinson, WHL commissioner, in a statement. “The policy is designed to further protect our players and staff in the WHL from the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

“With travel restrictions currently in place with the Canada/U.S. border as well as the province of Manitoba, it is important all players and staff are fully vaccinated in order to be eligible to play a full season in the WHL,” Robison added.

The league is also recommending that all players stay in billet households whose residents that are eligible for COVID-19 immunization have all been fully vaccinated as well.