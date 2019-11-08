EDMONTON -- It's opening day at Marmot Basin in Jasper National Park.

The Jasper area has seen 20 centimetres of snow since Sunday, and Marmot is reporting a snow base of 40 centimetres.

The Eagle Express and School House chairs will be open at 9 a.m. Friday morning. The mountain is also offering half price full day lift tickets on opening weekend.

Snow Valley, Rabbit Hill Snow Resort and Sunridge Ski Area should all be open by the end of next week.

The Edmonton Ski Club is aiming to open on Dec. 7. The club was closed for the 2018-19 season for facility improvements.