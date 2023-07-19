Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit

An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.

"Donair costume" – complete with fake shaved meat, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and sauce wrapped in a pita and tinfoil – is being sold by the Alberta government.

It's not clear why the province has the donair, but a spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton they are working on a public explanation.

The bidding started at $50 and hit $1,000 Wednesday, with 26 days left.

"Made of different latex's, volcanized (sic) rubbers and synthetics," states the posting by Surplus Sales Edmonton.

"Comes with silver colored Body Suit for that authentic tinfoil look!"

The costume stands more than six feet tall (1.9 metres) and is listed as being in "excellent" visual condition, but "dusty."

It's being kept at an auction warehouse on Fort Road in Edmonton.

CTV News Edmonton was permitted to see it and take images of it Wednesday, but our reporter was not allowed to try it on.

A giant donair costume, which is being auctioned by the Alberta government, at an Edmonton warehouse on July 19, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

"I NEED THIS DONAIR COSTUME IN MY LIFE," tweeted Edmontonian Andrew Livingstone.

"I enjoyed my brief time as a serious donair bidder. Alas, the bit has gone beyond my budget," tweeted radio host Graham Mosimann who bid $600.69.

"May this very silly item bring some very silly person with a lot of disposable income a lot of joy.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but you can actually just laugh at the donair costume for free and not give the government all of your money for it," tweeted an Edmonton local named Sam.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson