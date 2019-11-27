EDMONTON -- The so-called Whyte Avenue arsonist was sentenced to 15 months in jail Wednesday in Edmonton.

Malice Sutton, 23, pleaded guilty in August to arson with disregard for human life, possessing an explosive device, assault with a weapon and arson causing property damage to motor vehicles.

Sutton was captured on camera pouring gas on several vehicles along Whyte Avenue and setting them on fire on April 12.

He damaged 13 vehicles before two men put him under citizen arrest in a coffee shop.

Sutton spoke in court Wednesday, apologizing not only to those involved in the incident but the entire city.

"I wish to apologize to the City of Edmonton as a whole," he said, adding he wanted to reach out to victims personally but is not allowed because of a no-contact order.

The judge said his apology to the city "speaks volumes" and sentenced Sutton to 15 months.

With credit for his 230 days already served, Sutton will serve an additional three-and-a-half months behind bars.

His defence lawyer had previously argued that a 12-month sentence would be appropriate along with a three-year probation order.

The agreed statement of facts showed Sutton told police he was homeless, unemployed and "suffering from declining mental health" prior to committing arson.

Sutton was scheduled to undergo a psychiatric assessment prior to sentencing, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg.