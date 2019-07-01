Whyte Avenue collision results in serious injuries
Police said a person was seriously injured Sunday evening in an incident at Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 2:41PM MDT
The major collisions unit is investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle near Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard Sunday evening.
The incident happened sometime before midnight.
A significant police presence was seen at the intersection, which had been closed off.
Edmonton Police Service said the victim sustained serious injuries, but did not release information on the circumstances of the incident.