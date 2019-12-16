EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is launching a new pilot project to make the public washroom at Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard safer and more accessible.

For the next three months through a partnership with Boyle Street Ventures Inc., the bathroom will be staffed during hours of operation. The staffer will serve as a host and maintenance for the facility.

The city will fund the project, and Boyle Street Ventures will hire and train the attendant.

“We are always looking for ways to help create a more vibrant and accessible City, and we hope this program will spur street-level activity in the area by providing more options for shoppers, tourists and the general public,” said Nicole Fraser, General Supervisor, Operations Planning and Monitoring, City of Edmonton in a written release. “This pilot project also supports our commitment to increasing washroom access for individuals who have higher health needs and increasing dignity for vulnerable Edmontonians.”

“We’re proud to partner with the City on this pilot project, which supports our shared commitment to providing safe and accessible services to Edmontonians,” said Jodi Phelan, General Manager, Boyle Street Ventures Inc. “In addition to being trained to care for the maintenance of the facility, our attendants will also be trained to recognize unsafe situations and signs of distress in order to provide peer-to-peer counselling or assistance.”

The pilot project is part of a city-wide public washroom strategy being rolled out in 2020.