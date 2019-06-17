

CTV News Edmonton





Residents from Widewater are allowed to return home.

The evacuation order from Monday afternoon was lifted at 8 p.m. Residents will remain on a 8-hour evacuation alert

The fire south of Widewater is 14 hectares but has not grown in the last three hours.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, approximately 180 residents were evacuated. Evacuees were asked to go to Slave Lake and check in at the Legacy Centre.

Officials tell CTV News Edmonton heavy equipment has completed a fire guard around the entire wildfire. Water skimming airtankers, 24 firefighters and 3 water delivery vehicles continue to fight the wildfire.