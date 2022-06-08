Wife of man accused of murdering girl in Edmonton home describes the day of killing

A woman has told an Edmonton murder trial she sought mental health help for her husband several hours before the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.

David Moss, who is 36, is seeking a ruling that he is not criminally responsible of second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.

His wife, Tracy Couture-Strarosta, says Moss called on the morning of the killing saying he was going to kill himself and go to jail for a very long time.

She says she called Edmonton's Police and Crisis Response Team and asked them to take him somewhere, but she had no luck.

Later that morning, Couture-Strarosta said the child's mother, Melissa Desrosiers, volunteered to take Moss to the hospital to get him help and texted her later that evening that Bella had been killed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.