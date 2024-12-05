Wild weather: Heavy rain, flash floods and plenty of snow

Here are some of the weather stories making headlines this past week.

Torrential rain across the Indonesian island of Sumatra caused widespread destruction from flash floods and landslides.

The death toll has climbed to around 30 people.

Several days of rescue missions were carried out following the monsoon-season rain that trapped people in their homes and left vehicles stuck in piles of mud and debris.

Lake-effect snow hit areas downwind of the Great Lakes, this occurs when cold air moves across the open waters of the Great Lakes.

In parts of New York state more than four feet of snow accumulated over the course of just a few days.

States of emergency were declared and the National Guard had to rescue drivers trapped in the snow.

The snowstorm also affected the NFL’s Buffalo Bills home game.

Volunteers were called into action to shovel snow out of the stadium seats prior to Sunday’s game.

More flooding – this time in Greece. Heavy rain and gale force wind caused significant damage.

More than 300 millimetres (over 30 centimetres) of rain was reported on the island of Rhodes.

Two men are reported dead and residents in some areas were asked to evacuate over fears a dam may burst.

The storm left parts of Greece without power and washed out roads.

Gusty wind also blew a cargo ship out of its mooring, causing it to collide with another ship in the port and damaging both.