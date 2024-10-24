Wild weather: Hurricane Oscar, B.C. flooding and record-breaking heat

Here’s a look at some of the wild weather from around the world this past week.

A powerful atmospheric river pounded parts of British Columbia with downpours that led to widespread flooding across the lower mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.

At least two people were killed in the storm, including a woman who died when her home was swept away in a massive mudslide.

Around a dozen communities set new daily records for rainfall.

Among the hardest-hit areas were Kennedy Lake, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, which had over 300 millimetres of rain (nearly a foot of rain)!

Tofino and Coquitlam both received over 200 millimetres of rain and the Vancouver Harbour weather station recorded 175 millimetres.

Hurricane Oscar made landfall in eastern Cuba as a Category One hurricane.

At least six people are dead following the storm and thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed by the wind and torrential downpours.

The storm coincided with a power cut across the island and at one point, up to 10 million Cubans were without power.

In some areas, it took days for the power to be restored.

There was record heat for parts of Manitoba and the Maritimes on Oct. 21.

Brandon hit 25 degrees, breaking the old Oct. 21 record high of 23 degrees set in 1897.

The average high for Brandon at this time of year is 10 degrees.

Melita hit a record-setting 26 degrees and Steinbach set a new record with a daytime high of 24 degrees.

It was a record-tying high of 21.9 degrees in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Oct. 21.

Saint John, New Brunswick hit a record-setting 21 degrees and so did Halifax, Nova Scotia.

That’s about ten degrees above the average high for those cities.