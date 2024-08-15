Wild weather: Torrential rain in Japan, heat wave in the arctic and wildfires in Greece

Here's a look at some of the big weather stories from around the world this past week:

Torrential rain hit parts of northern Japan as the remnants of Typhon Marie dumped up to 46 cm (about 18 in) of rain in a two-day period.

Almost 200,000 residents were advised to head to shelters for fear of flooding and potential mudslides.

The record-setting rainfall is nearly double the average monthly precipitation for all of August.

A record-setting heat wave gripped parts of the arctic from Aug. 5 to 8.

Fort Good Hope had three straight days above 35 C. That's almost 20 degrees above average.

Fort McPherson had three consecutive days above 34 C and Invuik had three straight days above 33 C.

Paulatuk had three consecutive days above 30 C.

All-time record highs were set in Fort McPherson, Inuvik and Trail Valley.

August record highs were also set in Aklavik, Paulatuk and Tuktoyaktuk. Tuktoyaktuk came within a tenth of a degree of hitting 30 C.

Wildfires in Greece affected parts of Athens after burning more than one-hundred square kilometres of land northeast of the city.

A woman was found dead inside a burned business building in an Athens suburb and the fire came within just a few kilometres of a tourist-packed area.

Temperatures near 40 C and strong wind were fueling the fires, which are just the latest in a summer that has seen Greece battle over 3,500.