Wild weather: Torrential rain in Japan, heat wave in the arctic and wildfires in Greece

    Here's a look at some of the big weather stories from around the world this past week:

    Torrential rain hit parts of northern Japan as the remnants of Typhon Marie dumped up to 46 cm (about 18 in) of rain in a two-day period.

    Almost 200,000 residents were advised to head to shelters for fear of flooding and potential mudslides.

    The record-setting rainfall is nearly double the average monthly precipitation for all of August.

    A record-setting heat wave gripped parts of the arctic from Aug. 5 to 8.

    Fort Good Hope had three straight days above 35 C. That's almost 20 degrees above average.

    Fort McPherson had three consecutive days above 34 C and Invuik had three straight days above 33 C.

    Paulatuk had three consecutive days above 30 C.

    All-time record highs were set in Fort McPherson, Inuvik and Trail Valley.

    August record highs were also set in Aklavik, Paulatuk and Tuktoyaktuk. Tuktoyaktuk came within a tenth of a degree of hitting 30 C.

    Wildfires in Greece affected parts of Athens after burning more than one-hundred square kilometres of land northeast of the city.

    A woman was found dead inside a burned business building in an Athens suburb and the fire came within just a few kilometres of a tourist-packed area.

    Temperatures near 40 C and strong wind were fueling the fires, which are just the latest in a summer that has seen Greece battle over 3,500.

