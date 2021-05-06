EDMONTON -- An active wildfire is affecting traffic along Highway 855 and has prompted evacuation notices.

Officials in Lac La Biche County issued an emergency alert Thursday evening as a wildfire near Township Road 652 and Range Road 165.

The alert was issued at 6:15 p.m.

“Avoid the area,” the emergency alert said.

“If you live in the area, prepare for possible evacuation.”

Wildfire Alert May06 615PM Take necessary precautions. Lac La Biche County https://t.co/L8ht6OkSYi #ABfire #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) May 7, 2021

According to 511 Alberta, the fire is affecting both directions of traffic on Highway 855 near Township Road 165 and traffic north of the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement.

The official source for Alberta highway conditions said drivers should be prepared to stop and expect heavy smoke that could affect visibility.

“Drive with caution in the area, or choose an alternate route.”