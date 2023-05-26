Wildfire danger remains high in northern Alberta, but firefighters making progress

The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.

Saturday afternoon, Alberta Wildfire was counting 50 wildfires across the province, including 15 which were classified as out of control.

Among the largest is the 124,000-hectare Long Lake fire in northwestern Alberta near the B.C. border and community of Rainbow Lake, the 74,000-hectare Paskwa fire affecting the communities of Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta, the Grizzly complex of three fires burning more than 123,000-hectares north of Swan Hills.

The day before, there were 51 wildfires for which the provincial department was leading the firefighting.

"You can see the progress firefighters have been making on containing these wildfires reflected in the numbers," Melissa Story of Alberta Wildfire said at Friday's wildfire update.

Due to improving conditions, some regions saw fire bans change to fire restrictions on Friday. Wood campfires are allowed in designated campgrounds and on private property, but will remain banned on public land.

Fire bans will remain in place in areas of central and northern Alberta still experiencing high risk, including the High Level, Fort McMurray and Yellowhead County areas.

The City of Edmonton also remains under a fire ban put in by the municipality.

Current fire bans and restrictions for Alberta can be found here.

Friday, the number of evacuation orders had dropped to six and around 5,257 Albertans were still displaced.

When the Alberta government declared a state of emergency on May 6, there were 110 wildfires burning in the province.

The state of emergency is set to expire on June 3. Premier Danielle Smith said Friday the next government – which will be elected May 29 – will decide whether or not to extend it.

Story said it's likely the state of emergency will be extended, as there remains 21 local states of emergency and three Band Council resolutions in place.

"What we're looking to see is the situation to improve quite a bit," she added. "So there's still quite a bit of work to be done before we can remove that."

Watch the provincial wildfire update on Saturday at 3 p.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn