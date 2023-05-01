Wildfire encroaching on hamlet hosting evacuees from neighbouring community

A change in fire direction Monday afternoon meant one of the communities that was hosting Parkland County wildfire evacuees over the weekend needed to evacuate, too.

A wildfire alert was issued by the county at 12:15 p.m., warning residents that the wildfire north of Highway 16 was expected to change directions and begin moving south toward the hamlet of Wildwood.

That alert said, "No evacuation is required yet, but an Evacuation Order is expected today."

However, within an hour, Wildwood residents were told to leave.

"The Wildwood Community Hall is no longer a reception centre for Parkland County residents. Instead, evacuated residents in need of a place to stay can travel to the Edson and District Leisure Centre, 1021 49 St., Edson, or the Wabamun Jubilee Hall, which remains open for residents to register," the county said in a 1 p.m. update online.

About an hour later, the evacuation zone grew to include Lobstick, and areas around north, east and south Chip Lake.

Wildwood and Wabamun have been hosting residents of the nearby communities of Entwistle and Evansburg, who fled two wildfires on Saturday.

According to the most recent information from Alberta Wildfire, the two fires combined on Sunday, totalling more than 2,500 hectares in size.

Sunday evening, the fire was considered out of control.

"Strong winds and very dry fuel are the main factors that this wildfire is spreading so quickly. The fire is burning in a mixture of grass, shrub, trees and marsh," the government agency said.

One home has been destroyed in the Entwistle area, Parkland County confirmed on Monday. Several outbuildings on the property were ruined, too.

A wildfire destroyed a farm in the outskirts of Entwistle, Alta. (Credit: Bevan Ayotte)

Helicopters, air tankers, heavy equipment, and dozens of firefighters are working to suppress flames.

An update on the fire and evacuation order is expected from officials on Monday.

Anyone who sees a wildfire that is not listed on the Alberta Wildfire app is asked to report it to 310-FIRE.

Highways in the area remained closed Monday morning, as did Entwistle School, which has a student body of 113.