Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg and area

An evacuation order has been issued for Clearwater County due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.

Clearwater Country is issuing an evacuation order for the Snow Creek Provincial Recreation Area, the Dry Haven Provincial Recreation Area, the Centre for Outdoor Education, Fish lake Provincial Recreation Area, Frontier Lodge and Goldeye Lake Provincial Recreation Area and the surrounding area.

Residents and visitors need to leave immediately.

A two-hour evacuation alert has also been issued for Nordegg. Residents and visitors should be prepared to leave within two hours of being notified.

For Current Wildfire status go to wildfire.alberta.ca for more information.

Go to 511.alberta.ca for up to date Road Report information.

To learn how you can prepare for a wildfire, visit alberta.ca/Wildfires and alberta.ca/BePrepared.