People displaced by the McMillan Wildfire Complex are set to return home.

Approximately 3,500 people from Bigstone Cree Nation and the Hamlet of Wabasca-Desmarais will be allowed to return to their communities on Wednesday, after being evacuated on May 29.

The fire departments in Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation are warning returning residents that the situation is still hazardous, and asking them to be cautious around the firefighting equipment in their communities.