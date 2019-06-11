Wildfire evacuees can return home Wednesday
Helicopters with buckets and heavy equipment were working on the southeast side of SWF-049, a 255,000-hectare fire near Slave Lake, on June 7. (Courtesy: Alberta Wildfire)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 6:52AM MDT
People displaced by the McMillan Wildfire Complex are set to return home.
Approximately 3,500 people from Bigstone Cree Nation and the Hamlet of Wabasca-Desmarais will be allowed to return to their communities on Wednesday, after being evacuated on May 29.
The fire departments in Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation are warning returning residents that the situation is still hazardous, and asking them to be cautious around the firefighting equipment in their communities.