A wildfire in western Alberta is now being held after high winds fanned the flames overnight.

Alberta Wildfire said the blaze broke out in Yellowhead County Friday afternoon with winds of more than 100 km/h spreading the fire rapidly.

A lack of snow helped in sustaining the blaze said Melissa Story, a provincial information officer with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.

“It is a little bit of an anomaly to have a fire in December, but they are definitely possible, especially with the conditions we’ve been seeing so far,” Story said. “We don’t have much snow on the ground so far and we’ve got hot dry conditions in that area, so it is susceptible to having a fire.”

An evacuation order for the hamlets of Robb and Mercoal was issued but has since been lifted.

As of Friday afternoon the fire was estimated to have scorched 100 hectares.

Crews and equipment are still on site working on the fire with light snow fall and reduced wind speeds expected to help extinguish the flames Saturday.