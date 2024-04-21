EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Saprae Creek Estates near Fort McMurray

    An out of control wildfire near Saprae Creek Estates prompted an evacuation alert for the community on April 21, 2024. (Source: Alberta Wildfire Dashboard) An out of control wildfire near Saprae Creek Estates prompted an evacuation alert for the community on April 21, 2024. (Source: Alberta Wildfire Dashboard)
    An evacuation alert was issued Sunday for the small northern Alberta community of Saprae Creek Estates, south of Fort McMurray.

    Issued at 3:50 p.m., the Alberta Emergency Alert warned residents of the hamlet that a nearby wildfire could spread toward the community.

    Anyone in the area should be ready to leave on short notice.

    "If you are in Saprae Creek Estates stay alert and follow instructions from emergency responders," the alert read.

    At 4:30 p.m., the Alberta Wildfire dashboard showed a 30-hectare fire burning out of control southeast of the community, just west of the Christina River.

    Saprae Creek Estates is around 25 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

