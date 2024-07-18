Wildfire prompts MEG Energy to evacuate northern Alberta oilsands site

MEG Energy Corp. has had to evacuate non-essential personnel from its Christina Lake oilsands site due to wildfires burning in northern Alberta.

The oilsands company said late Wednesday evening that the move was a precautionary one, and that the wildfires do not pose an imminent threat to MEG's Christina Lake operations.

The company said production continues as normal.

MEG's Christina Lake site is located about 150-kilometres south of Fort McMurray in northeast Alberta.

There are several wildfires currently burning in the Fort McMurray area, and Alberta Wildfire classifies the current wildfire danger in the area as "extreme."

MEG's Christina Lake site has a current production capacity of about 110,000 barrels of oil per day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.