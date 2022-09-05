Wildfire prompts special air advisory for Jasper National Park

A special air advisory has been issued in areas of Jasper National Park, as wildfire smoke is lowering air quality and affecting visibility.

Environment Canada issued special air quality statements in the park south of Sunwapta Falls, near Pocahontas, and in the area near the Jasper townsite.

People in those areas should consider taking precautions to reduce exposure to smoke, and Environment Canada says quality can vary quickly and over short distances. It adds that children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung diseases are at a higher risk of serious health effects and may experience them at lower levels of exposure.

For more information, visit www.airhealth.ca.