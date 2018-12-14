

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An emergency alert was issued for the Edson area Friday night, due to two wildfires that were out of control.

The first was detected Friday at 4:15 p.m., about 14 kilometres northeast of Cadomin and 10 kilometres southwest of Mercoal, said Melissa Story, a provincial information officer with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.

Winds between 80 km/h and 100 km/h, as well as winter conditions, were making the fire hard to access.

The second was detected at 4:30 p.m., about 18 kilometres southeast of Obed Lake and 18 kilometres southwest of Marlboro. Its size was an estimated 0.05 hectares at 7:40 p.m.

A lack of snow and heavy chinook-type winds were said to be sustaining the blazes.

Crews from Agriculture and Forestry, as well as industry, had been deployed to work throughout the night. More resources were to be dispatched Saturday morning.

“It is a little bit of an anomaly to have a fire in December, but they are definitely possible, especially with the conditions we’ve been seeing so far,” Story said. “We don’t have much snow on the ground so far and we’ve got hot dry conditions in that area, so it is susceptible to having a fire.”

Robb Mayor, Gerald Soroka, said the town was monitoring the situation, but that it is hard to anticipate the fire’s possible path at night.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area, while the Robb and Mercoal communities were temporarily told to prepare for possible evacuation.