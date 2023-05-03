Wildfires near Ponoka and Drayton Valley, Alta. force more evacuations

Alberta's busy wildfire week continued Wednesday evening when some rural residents near the towns of Ponoka and Drayton Valley were forced out of their homes.

PONOKA AREA

The Ponoka fire was burning about eight kilometers northwest of the town near Highway 795 and Township Road 433, according to an Alberta Emergency Management alert issued at 4:46 p.m.

It said people who live on Township Road 433 were being evacuated and people who live north and northwest of where that road intersects with Highway 795 were told to prepare to leave as well.

"Gather important documents and medication and enough food, water and supplies for 3 days," it read.

"No evacuation is required at this time, unless authorities tell you to leave. If you evacuate, go to the Reception Centre at the Ponoka Legion, at 3911 Highway 2A, in Ponoka to register."

Anyone who needs help leaving is asked to call 1-403-783-3333.



DRAYTON VALLEY AREA

The Drayton Valley fire was out of control and burning southeast of that town, according to an alert issued at 5:37 p.m.

People who live north of Township Road 482 and south of Highway 39, and west of Range Road 64 and east of Highway 22 were told to evacuate immediately.

"Bring important documents, medication, food, water and supplies for at least 3 days. Take pets with you. Reception Center information will be provided as soon as possible," the alert said.

Wildfires have forced evacuations across Alberta in recent days, with some lifted west of Edmonton Wednesday. Many areas, including the city, have issued fire bans due to hot, dry and windy conditions.

