Wildfires near Ponoka, Drayton Valley force more evacuations; alert issued for Beaver Lake Cree Nation

Alberta's busy wildfire week continued Wednesday evening when some rural residents near the towns of Ponoka and Drayton Valley were forced out of their homes.

PONOKA AREA

The Ponoka fire was burning about eight kilometers northwest of the town near Highway 795 and Township Road 433, according to an Alberta Emergency Management alert issued at 4:46 p.m.

It said people who live on Township Road 433 were being evacuated and people who live north and northwest of where that road intersects with Highway 795 were told to prepare to leave as well.

"Gather important documents and medication and enough food, water and supplies for 3 days," it read.

"No evacuation is required at this time, unless authorities tell you to leave. If you evacuate, go to the Reception Centre at the Ponoka Legion, at 3911 Highway 2A, in Ponoka to register."

Anyone who needs help leaving is asked to call 1-403-783-3333.



DRAYTON VALLEY AREA

The Drayton Valley fire was out of control and burning southeast of that town, according to an alert issued at 5:37 p.m.

People who live north of Township Road 482 and south of Highway 39, and west of Range Road 64 and east of Highway 22 were told to evacuate immediately.

"Bring important documents, medication, food, water and supplies for at least 3 days. Take pets with you," the alert said.

A Reception Area for evacuees is being established at the Drayton Valley Omniplex located at 5737 45 Avenue in Drayton Valley.

ATHABASCA AREA

RCMP from the town of Athabasca, north of Edmonton, also issued a traffic alert about a wildfire in that area Wednesday night.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area of Hwy 55 between Range Road 212 and Range Road 221, where fire crews were battling a blaze.

"The area is uninhabited however, emergency crews are reporting difficulties accessing the area due to a sudden increase in traffic," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said in a news release at 7:07 p.m.

"RCMP ask that the public avoid the area to allow emergency responders unfettered access to roads and access routes."

Wildfires have forced evacuations across Alberta in recent days, with some lifted west of Edmonton Wednesday. Many areas, including the city, have issued fire bans due to hot, dry and windy conditions.

LEDUC COUNTY

Crews have contained a wildfire in Leduc Country near Range Road 24 between Township Road 474 and 475, but the area remains on alert.

Emergency personnel will remain in the area overnight, according to a Wednesday night update.

The number of homes evacuated has been reduced from eight to five. The residents affected have been contacted and given instructions.

Range Road 25 is now open, but Range Road 25 remains closed between Township Road 474 and Highway 616.

Officials are asking that people avoid the area and follow up with instructions given by emergency personnel.

BEAVER LAKE CREE NATION

A wildfire alert was issued for Beaver Lake Cree Nation overnight.

At 1:30 a.m., the Alberta Emergency Management Agency notified residents they needed to prepare to evacuate because of a wildfire southeast of the community.

"Residents on Elinor Lake Road, Victoria Trail, Small Face Drive and Lameman Drive have begun evacuating. If conditions do not improve, an evacuation of everyone in Beaver Lake might be required," the alert read.

They were told to gather important documents and medication, plus food, water and other supplies for three days.

An evacuation registration centre is being set up at the Multi-Purpose Hall across from the Band Office.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.