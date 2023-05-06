Wildfires prompt more evacuation alerts Saturday in Alberta
As of Saturday afternoon, 106 wildfires were burning in Alberta and 33 of those were classified as out of control, prompting evacuation alerts in several central and northern communities.
All evacuees were directed to take their pets, medications, important documents, and enough food and water to be away from home for three days.
Information on emergency alerts, including past alerts and cancelled alerts, can be found on the Alberta Emergency Alert website and the agency's Twitter page.
RAINBOW LAKE
An evacuation order was issued for Rainbow Lake due to a wildfire burning on the south side of the lake.
Everyone in Rainbow Lake was told to leave and go to the High Level Arena at 10101 105 Avenue. Beds are available and there is room to park campers.
Evacuees were told to bring identification for a mandatory registration at a checkstop at the Chateh Road turnoff.
"Please be calm, drive safe," the alert read. "There is still time to evacuate safely if you leave now."
STURGEON LAKE CREE NATION
An evacuation order was issued in Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and the Municipal District of Greenview due to an out-of-control wildfire on the southeast side of Sturgeon Lake.
Residents in the area between Range Road 230 to Range Road 251 and between Township Road 715 and Township Road 700 were told to leave immediately. That included everyone in Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and around Sturgeon Lake.
Highway 43 was unavailable through Sturgeon Lake so evacuees needed to take other routes.
Those who need help evacuating can call 780-524-3345.
Evacuees can register in Valleyview at the Memorial Hall, located at 4808 50 Street.
THE COUNTY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE
An evacuation zone in Grande Prairie County was expanded late Saturday morning.
All residents from Range Road 73 to Range Road 75, between Township Road and the Wapiti River, were told to leave immediately.
Evacuees were directed to take the nearest range road north to Grande Prairie, where they can register at the Bonnets Energy Centre located at 10017 99 Avenue.
Those who need help evacuating can call 1-825-606-5092.
Updates are being posted to the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership website.
LAC STE. ANNE
Two alerts were active in Lac Ste. Anne, according to the county's website.
One evacuation order was in effect for residents between Township Road 553 and Township Road 560, and between Range Road 51 and Range Road 60.
Everyone in that area must leave immediately, except people north of Lessard Lake.
Evacuees can go to the Mayerthorpe Diamond Centre, at 4918 54 Street in Mayerthorpe.
An evacuation warning was also in effect for everyone north of Township Road 560 to Highway 43, between Range Road 60 to Range Road 53. Residents in the area, including those in Cherhill, are supposed to be ready to leave on short notice.
BIG LAKES COUNTY
As of Saturday afternoon, several evacuation orders had been ordered in Big Lakes County, as a fire in the East Prairie Métis Settlement moved northwest and through the Banana Belt.
Residents in the following areas were told to leave:
Between Township Road 734 and Township Road 740, and Highway 749 and Range Road 175; and
North of Township Road 740, between Range Road 154, Highway 749 and south of Highway 2, including the Hamlet of Enilda.
Evacuees are supposed to register at the Elks Rodeo Hall, located north of High Prairie at 74508 on Highway 749.
"Bring RV's if you have them as camping is available on site at the Elks Rodeo Hall," the alerts read.
FOX CREEK
An evacuation order was effect for the Town of Fox Creek and the surrounding area.
Everyone near Fox Creek was directed to go to Whitecourt using Highway 43. A reception centre was set up at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre located at 58 Sunset Blvd. and evacuees should register there.
Community support and transportation was available at the Fox Creek Community Hall parking lot. The town said anyone without transportation should go there.
Residents can call 780-622-4412 for assistance.
"It is extremely important that residents evacuate now," a message on the town's website read. "As time goes by fewer resources will be available to assist late-departures."
Information will be posted on the Fox Creek Website and Facebook page.
