Wildfires smoke out Edmonton May long weekend events
Thick smoke from wildfires burning across Alberta forced the cancellation of a number of outdoor activities in Edmonton that traditionally mark the beginning of the May long weekend.
The City of Edmonton had planned to open the Fred Broadstock outdoor pool on Saturday morning with a ceremony that was to include Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, but cancelled the event due to air-quality concerns.
Opening day at historically themed Fort Edmonton Park was also called off due to poor air quality.
On Friday, provincial wildfire officials advised Albertans to consider postponing their long weekend plans as nearly 100 wildfires continue to burn throughout the province.
A number of large wildfires in northern Alberta saw growth on Friday due to hot and dry conditions, including a fire near Chipewyan Lake in the Fort McMurray forest area and the Kimiwan Complex Wildfire which threatens the Peavine Metis Settlement in the Peace River forest area.
However, fire officials say work continues in the community of Fox Lake to create safe conditions to allow for re-entry of evacuated residents, beginning with temporary access and escorted community visits.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2023.
