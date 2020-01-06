EDMONTON -- For 30 years WILDNorth has rescued and rehabilitated over 30,000 animals, and now the organization is asking for your help.

The group is hoping for people to drop off their old Christmas trees so they can be used to build habitat for injured animals.

“We probably have about 30 or so trees here, but we could use a good 20 or 30 more so we’ve extended our date to 31 of January to receive those trees from those who were kind enough to turn them in,” said WILDNorth's Dale Gienow.

The trees are worked into animal habitats at WILDNorth.

Gienow says having natural furnishings within their environment can help recovering animals deal with the stress of being in a makeshift environment.

"Having these natural things as opposed to man-made things are really important to their mental well-being.”

Trees can be dropped off at WILDNorth's Parkland County location.

The organization says it treats over 2,500 wildlife patients annually. More information on its rescue and rehabilitation efforts can be found on its website http://wildnorth.ca