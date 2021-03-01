EDMONTON -- Alberta's COVID-19 update on Monday will be the first in nearly a week — and potentially reveal whether the province plans to continue easing restrictions.

Last week, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta would discuss on Monday whether it would move to Step 2 of its Path Forward plan.

The province entered Step 1 and opened restaurants, cafes and pubs to in-person dining on Feb. 8 after hospitalizations dipped below 600.

Step 2 could start as early as March 1 — today — if hospitalizations are under 450. There are currently 250 Albertans in hospitals with COVID-19, 46 of whom are in ICU.

Daily case rates, positivity rate and R-value are other metrics Alberta is evaluating before deciding to ease more restrictions, Dr. Hinshaw said last week.

On Sunday, Alberta Health reported 301 cases after 7,503 tests on Saturday — a positivity rate of four per cent. Active infections sit just under 4,600.

As part of Step 2, Alberta would potentially ease more indoor fitness and children's sports rules, as well as restrictions linked to retail, banquet and community halls, hotels and conference centres.

As of Sunday, Alberta Health Services had administered 227,678 doses and fully vaccinated 87,695 people.

