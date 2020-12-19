EDMONTON -- Environment Canada issued a wind warning for much of the Edmonton area Saturday morning with wind gusts forecasts to reach 90 km/h. 

The wind warnig is in effect for communities in and around Edmonton: 

  • City of Edmonton
  • St. Albert
  • Sherwood Park
  • Fort Saskatchewan
  • Vegreville
  • Redwater
  • Smoky Lake
  • Leduc
  • Camrose
  • Wetaskiwin

Environment Canada forecasts the wind gusts will be strongest this morning before tapering off in the early afternoon.