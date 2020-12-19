Advertisement
Wind warning in effect for Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park
EDMONTON -- Environment Canada issued a wind warning for much of the Edmonton area Saturday morning with wind gusts forecasts to reach 90 km/h.
The wind warnig is in effect for communities in and around Edmonton:
- City of Edmonton
- St. Albert
- Sherwood Park
- Fort Saskatchewan
- Vegreville
- Redwater
- Smoky Lake
- Leduc
- Camrose
- Wetaskiwin
Environment Canada forecasts the wind gusts will be strongest this morning before tapering off in the early afternoon.