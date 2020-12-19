EDMONTON -- Environment Canada issued a wind warning for much of the Edmonton area Saturday morning with wind gusts forecasts to reach 90 km/h.

The wind warnig is in effect for communities in and around Edmonton:

City of Edmonton

St. Albert

Sherwood Park

Fort Saskatchewan

Vegreville

Redwater

Smoky Lake

Leduc

Camrose

Wetaskiwin

Environment Canada forecasts the wind gusts will be strongest this morning before tapering off in the early afternoon.