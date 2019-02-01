

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Spring elections can be called any day starting Friday.

The election must be held between March and May, with a one-month campaign period.

A political scientist does not think the election will happen right away.

“I would say probably April makes a bit more sense,” Lori Williams told CTV News. “I think too early would be problematic because of weather and schedules and so forth.”

A throne speech has been scheduled for March 18.

The UCP has the most confirmed candidates to date, with politicians competing in 79 of Alberta’s 87 constituencies.

The Alberta Party is next with 59, the NDP has 45, and the Liberals are last with 13.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Bill Fortier