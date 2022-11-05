Wine and food festival sells out 25th anniversary celebration

The Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with three sold-out sessions.

The festival features local and international vendors, giving Edmontonians a chance to taste a wide range of alcohol and food.

"(It's) just a place for people to explore what they love and get to know their palate a little bit better, whether that's food or drink or how they pair together," said Fiona Standing, the festival director.

There's more than just wine to drink, with beer, whiskey and much more, added Standing.

The festival is taking place at the Edmonton Convention Centre Friday and Saturday, but all three sessions are sold out.

"The community is ready to be back and out in the world. They want to get out of their four walls and enjoy things," said Standing.

"We're excited to be able to give people a great atmosphere to be able to do that."