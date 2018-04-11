Thirteen potential police dogs have been named from a pool of monikers submitted by Canadian children from across the country.

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) announced the thirteen winning entries Tuesday – the names go to the first thirteen puppies born at the centre in Innisfail, Alberta this year.

Canadian children under 14-years-old had until the end of February to submit their entries: Names had to start with the letter ‘L’, with no more than two syllables, and nine letters. One submission from each Canadian province and territory was chosen.

The winning names are:

Lance: Kayla Absi (Ottawa, Ontario)

Lazer: Seth Reynolds (Saint John, New Brunswick)

Lenyx: Jaxson Duke (Whitehorse, Yukon)

Lexi: Rayanna Etheridge (Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador)

Lilly: Kaitlyn Szulc ( Langley, British Columbia)

Link: Jake Saunders (Yellowknife, Northwest Territories)

Logan: Austyn Harper (Carseland, Alberta)

Loki: Jackson McQuade Thomson (Iqaluit, Nunavut)

Lola: Alex Bernard (Kensington, Prince Edward Island)

Lucy: Saydee Hlagy (Outlook, Saskatchewan)

Luke: Dennea Fitzner (The Pas, Manitoba)

Luna: Fergus Porter (Antigonish, Nova Scotia)

Lux: Arielle Provencher (Montreal, Quebec)

RCMP said staff at the centre received nearly 15,000 entries. The 13 winners each receive a laminated 8 by 10 inch photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog named Justice, and an official RCMP baseball cap.