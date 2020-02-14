EDMONTON -- One in six cyclists in Edmonton bikes to work during the winter, the city says. To celebrate this achievement, Edmonton is hosting its fifth annual Winter Bike to Work Day.

Hot drinks, snacks and cycling tips will be provided between 7 and 9 a.m. at Constable Ezio Faraone Park near the High Level Bridge.

Winter Bike to Work Day is a challenge between cities worldwide who compete by counting how many people are out cycling that day.

The city says biking is one of the healthiest and most environmentally friendly ways to get around.