Winter Feast: Salvation Army hosting free meal
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 12:36PM MST
The Salvation Army in Barrie, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 (CTV News)
EDMONTON -- The Salvation Army is hosting a free dinner on Thursday for members of the public. Winter Feast will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Centre of Hope at 9611 102 Avenue.
The dinner will feature a roast beef meal, and a performance by musician Paula Kirman, and Indigenous drumming group Chubby Cree.
There will also be outdoor fire pits and a marshmallow roast.
The charity is hoping to create a sense of community for anyone needing friendship and a hot meal.
Free parking is available on site.