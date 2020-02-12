EDMONTON -- The Salvation Army is hosting a free dinner on Thursday for members of the public. Winter Feast will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Centre of Hope at 9611 102 Avenue.

The dinner will feature a roast beef meal, and a performance by musician Paula Kirman, and Indigenous drumming group Chubby Cree.

There will also be outdoor fire pits and a marshmallow roast.

The charity is hoping to create a sense of community for anyone needing friendship and a hot meal.

Free parking is available on site.