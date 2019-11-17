EDMONTON-- The holiday season kicked off Saturday night with the start of the All is Bright winter festival.

Attendees were able to experience food and beer gardens, crafts, musical entertainment, and horse drawn sleigh rides.

“We are excited that we were able to showcase our street and show off the businesses on the street” said Andy Akle, the treasurer of the 124st Business Association.

“We want to share with the community, with the City, the local vibe that we have on the street, and sharing that and showing what we are now compared to what it used to be.

The highlight of the night was the lighting of the Christmas tree and other Christmas lights in the park.

The winter festival has seen increased attendance over the years and expected as many as 10,000 attendees to visit during the four hours that the festival was held.